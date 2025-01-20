Sponsor

Joey Daniel Tackett, age 50, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at his residence. Born on May 20, 1974, in Texarkana, Texas, to Ray and Cathy Tackett.

Joey was known for his love of singing, playing games, and spending time with friends. His family remembers him as fun, loving, caring, kind, and generous. Joey was a devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his mother Cathy Tackett, stepmother Julie Tackett, and uncles Joe Henderson Sr. and Wendell Henderson.

He is survived by his father Ray Tackett; daughters Rachael Serafine and Katie Judkins; son Joey Tackett; sister Rhonda Hodge and husband Robert (Elvis); grandchildren Lilly, Ava, Noah, and Joey; along with numerous other relatives and friends who will cherish his memory.

Services will be held at a later date, with arrangements under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.