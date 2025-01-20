Sponsor

Carolyn Batemen Runnels, age 80, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, January 15, 2025. Mrs. Runnels was born April 22, 1944, in Texarkana, Texas.

Carolyn was a lifetime member of Highland Park Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Discipleship class for kids, youth, and adults. She spent 40 years working in insurance, with Crowder and Barry Insurance.

Mrs. Runnels was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Laura Bateman; and her husband of fifty-two years, Jerry Runnels; and her bother Carl Bateman

Survivors include her; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Cory Fothergill of Texarkana and Amy and John Jones of Ashdown, Arkansas; one son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Lana Runnels of Fort Worth, Texas; ten grandchildren, Eli Jones, Colin Runnels and wife Caytlee, Abbie Fothergill, Ethan Fothergill, Emma Fothergill, Aidan Fothergill, John Bateman Runnels, Evangeline Ann-Linda Runnels, Liliane Grace Runnels and James Zadok Runnels; her sister-in-law Jan Bateman; and her niece Kim Neff.

Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2025 from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Highland Park Baptist Church