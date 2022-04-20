Joey Friday

Advertisement

Joe “Joey” Bob Friday, Jr., age 64, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Savior on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, in a local hospice facility.

Mr. Friday was born February 8, 1958, in Alexandria, Louisiana. He grew up in Lockesburg, Arkansas and graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in 1980. Joey was a founding partner of Selph and Friday, Certified Public Accountants, and a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. He had many outdoor hobbies such as fishing, hunting, archery, and carpentry, but all of those fell by the wayside when his grandchildren were born. He was an amazing Pappy and would give up anything to spend time with those he loved most.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Friday and a sister-in-law, Donna Parr.

Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Susan Friday; two sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Jessica Friday and Micah and Liz Friday; three grandchildren, Aubree, Ava and Shepherd; his father, Bobby Friday; one sister and brother-in-law, Gay and Tracy Vaughan; one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Jamie Friday; his nieces and nephews, Jayme Vaughan, Stephen (Kellin)Vaughan, Bailey Vaughan and Lauren Friday; his in-laws, Sid and Galaine Lane; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Karen and William Lindsey; and brother-in-law, Doug Parr; along with other nieces, nephews and relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Northern Hills Baptist Church with Dr. Roger Copeland officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at the church for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or at www.gideons.org/donate

