Advertisement

JoAnn Day, age 81, of Fayetteville, AR, passed peacefully in her home on Friday, April 15, 2022.

On September 19, 1940, she was born in Pine Bluff, AR, to Conway and Una Rucks. During her working days, JoAnn was a school teacher, mentoring and advocating for those in her community. In her free time, she enjoyed creating paintings, working in her garden, playing the piano, and writing for local magazines and newspapers. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Conway Taylor Rucks Sr. and Una Rucks Forcht, and her brother Conway Taylor Rucks Jr.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 60 years, Edwin Terry Day Jr., her son Brad Day and his wife Sabrina Day of Ruston, LA, her daughter Traci Day Farrah and her husband Bobby Farrah of Fayetteville, AR, her sister Lori Cole, her four grandkids, Edwin Day, Jordan Morgan, Erin Farrah, and Brooks Farrah, her three great-grandkids, Tucker Morgan, Skylar Day, and Wyatt Day, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am at the chapel of the Texarkana Funeral Home in Texarkana, TX, with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Interment will be in Memorial Gardens in Texarkana, AR. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, before the service from 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to be made to Circle of Life Hospice (901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762. [http://www.nwacircleoflife.com)]www.nwacircleoflife.com) OR The Alzheimer’s Association (3001 Knox St #200, Dallas, TX 75205, https://www.alz.org/dallasnetexas)

