Danny Hightower

U.S. Veteran

Danny Thomas Hightower, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence.

Mr. Hightower was born July 20, 1933, in Carthage, Texas, to John “Grig” and Blanch (Goodman) Hightower. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Eylau Christian Church. Mr. Hightower had many careers over the years including ranch foreman, electrician, milk man and driving a bread truck. He loved to hunt, fish, play dominoes and plant plentiful vegetable gardens every year.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 66 years, June Hightower; one son, Randy Hightower; one grandson, Allen Hightower; five brothers, Sonny, Allen, Bud, Johnny and Reagan Hightower and three sisters Claudia Clay, Corine Willoughby and June Abernathy.

Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Hall and husband John; one son, Rodney Hightower; one brother, Bob Hightower; one sister Anna Lee; five grandsons, Shawn Hall and wife Lynn, Kyle Hall and wife Erin, Derek Hall, Cody Hightower and Rod Arnold; one granddaughter, Misty Roberson and husband Josh; and ten great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Elara Caring Home Health and Heritage Hospice for the excellent care given to Mr. Hightower over the last few years.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Roy Freeman officiating.

Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Garden.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

