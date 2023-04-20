Advertisement

John Andrew McCuller, age 86, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Mr. McCuller was born on May 21, 1936, in Ogden, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a retired maintenance supervisor with Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and was a faithful member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, where he taught the single young men’s Sunday School Class. He was also a veteran of the United States Air Force. In his early years, John enjoyed hunting and fishing, and working outdoors. He was as strong as an ox. If you were to ask John if he were busy or working hard, his response would be, “I’m Running Wide Open.” He was a devoted husband, father, and granddad who enjoyed spoiling his two girls and grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Odell McCuller, two brothers, Dale Michael McCuller and Victor McCuller, and one sister, Bettye Joyce Gentry. John was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty-four years, the love of his life, Frances Jeanene Cherry McCuller.

He is survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law, Julie and Edward Kardas of Magnolia, Arkansas; Jill and John Bailey of Sunnyvale, Texas; four grandchildren, Caraway Kardas and her husband, Franta Bartik , Clayton Kardas and his wife, Becca, and Christian Kardas and his wife Susie, and Hannah Bailey and one great-grandson, John Edward Kardas, who was named in honor of his grandad John, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Rev. Richard Posey officiating. A committal service will be at 8:30 AM on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Rondo Cemetery.

