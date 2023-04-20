Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Charles Edward Knowles, age 77, of Maud, Texas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 17, 2023, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Knowles was born August 12, 1945, in Portland, Oregon. He was a member of the Cowboy Church. He was retired from both the United States Army and the Texarkana Texas Police Department. He was an avid fisherman, always looking for an opportunity to be casting a reel. He enjoyed working in his yard and playing games, willing to leave the outcome to chance. He was a sweet, loving man, who took pride in being the best husband, father, and grandfather he could be. He was known to sing old quirky songs that brought a smile to the faces of those he loved. He is preceded in death by his mother, Emily Knowles and two brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-three years, Janet Knowles; his children, Kimberly and Danny McVay, Richie and Michelle Shope, Kenny Shope; six grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Pastor Todd Hervey officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

