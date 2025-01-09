Sponsor

John Casey Davenport, age 91, of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on January 8, 2025, at his home surrounded by family

Mr. Davenport was born on May 10, 1933, in Texarkana, Texas to his parents, John Cassie Davenport, Sr. and Alpha Swint Davenport. John was a member and Deacon of Arabella Heights Baptist Church and was retired from Red River Army Depot. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the Korean War. He enjoyed crappie and catfish fishing, as well as tending to his garden, which he grew every year.

He was preceded in death by wife of sixty-five years, Melba Davenport, his parents, his son John Casey Davenport III, and two great grandsons, Kipp and Koda McCatherine.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Littlejohn, and husband, Chris; his grandchildren, Casey McCatherine, and wife, Kalee, Kyle McCatherine, and wife, Keely, Katelyn Taylor, and husband Trey, and Colton McCatherine, and wife, Lisa; great grandchildren, Kaiden McCatherine, Karter McCatherine, Knox McCatherine, Brian McCatherine, Jax Taylor, Robbie and Piper McGuinness, and Tripp and Paisley Mathews.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at Harmony Grove Cemetery with Bro. Thomas Harness officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2025 in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.