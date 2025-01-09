Sponsor

Patricia Anne Elijah-Jackson (Pat) was born September 4, 1953 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Leon and Ever Gee Elijah, Sr. She attended Carver Elementary School and graduated from Arkansas High School in May 1971. Patricia worked various jobs in the health care field until she could no longer work due to health issues. Patricia professed Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior at an early age and joined Park Avenue Baptist Church where she served faithfully under the leadership of the late Rev. Londell Williams. Pat loved the Park Avenue Baptist Church Young Adult Choir. She later joined Lonoke Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. C. K. Yarber, Sr. and continued to sing in the choir under Pastor Arthur Hill, Sr. until her health declined. She was preceded in death by her father Leon Elijah, Sr., mother Ever Gee Elijah, and brothers David Elijah and Carl Elijah.

She leaves to cherish her memory:

Brothers: Leon Elijah (Angie), Jr., Columbus, AR

Jeffery Elijah (Lettie), Texarkana, AR

Randy Elijah (Demetria), Texarkana, AR

Sisters: Barbara Elijah, Texarkana, AR

Mary Robinson (Larry), Houston, TX

Sharyon Hay (Fred), Spring, TX

Aunts: Bettye Davis (Jeremiah), Omaha, NE

Albreatha Connerly, Omaha NE

Great Aunt: Hazel Dillard, Texarkana, AR

A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, her Lonoke Church family, friends and former colleagues. Visitation Friday, January 10, 2025 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Saturday, January 11, 2025 2:00 PM Lonoke Baptist Church 1841 Lonoke Avenue Texarkana, AR. Burial Fairhaven Cemetery East 35th Street @ Sanderson Lane Texarkana, AR.