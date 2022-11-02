Advertisement

John Dale Browning, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Browning was born on January 19, 1942, in Miller County, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Miller County. John was a deacon and a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the Vietnam Era. He retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church. Mr. Browning had a servant’s heart and was always willing to give counsel and a word of encouragement to a neighbor or someone in need. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-two years, Ruby Browning, and one son, Tim Browning, his parents Odis and Marie Browning, and two brothers Buddy and Mackey Browning.

He is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Rita and Ron Bishop of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Diann Sanders of Texarkana, Arkansas; one grandson, John David Nipper and his wife Jessica of El Dorado, Arkansas; two great-grandchildren, Asher Nipper and Harlan Nipper; three sisters-in-law; Bea Browning of Fouke, Arkansas; Jeanie Browning of Texarkana, Arkansas; Jean Petty and her husband, Glenn of Fouke, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 P. M. Wednesday at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. Roger Copeland and Bro. Tommy Keister officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 P. M. to 7:30 P. M.

