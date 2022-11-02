Advertisement

Wanda Joyce Bearden, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on October 30, 2022 in a local nursing facility surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Bearden was born September 20, 1947 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of the area. She was a member of Christ Church and was retired from Bowie County District Judges office. Mrs. Bearden enjoyed traveling and shopping. She was best described as being funny and witty. She was fun-loving and was always having a good time. She was a giving and kind-hearted woman. Mrs. Bearden also loved spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Bearden; her parents, Alwyn and Jeanie Albright; one niece, Trina Brooks and one brother-in-law, Bruce Brooks.

She is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Gary Albright and his wife, Sandra of Texarkana, Arkansas; one sister, Barbara Brooks of Texarkana, Arkansas; three nieces, Debbie Hindi and her husband, Gary, Alyson Stone and her husband, Rodney, Ashley Dougan and her husband, Jeremy; one nephew, Bruce Brooks Jr.; one uncle, Donald Epperson and his wife, Judy; four great nieces, four great nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Amy Powers officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Memorials may be made to Christ Church, 5204 S. Rondo Rd. Texarkana, Arkansas.

