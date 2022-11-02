Advertisement

Lloyd Ernest Walraven, age 80, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mr. Walraven was born April 11, 1942 in Fouke, Arkansas and was a iron worker and welder.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Walraven and by a sister Mollie Easley.



He is survived by one son, Jeffrey Walraven and his significant other, Sharon Scott; three daughters, Leisa Easley, Lori Plunk and Leslie Griffis; three sisters, Sue Page, Shirley Hensley and Wilma Cutchall; two brothers, Howard Walraven and Ronnie Walraven; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and by his special caregiver, Ramona Hyman.

Graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Independence Cemetery, Fouke, Arkansas with Frank McFerrin officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

