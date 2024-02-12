Robert Wayne Kite

Robert Wayne Kite, age 80, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Kite was born September 26, 1943, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and was a sales representative. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a K9 trainer during his service. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and boating. Mr. Kite was a jack of all trades. He always had a project going; if he didn’t, he was thinking about his next one. He was a selfless man and would do anything for anyone in need. He was also quite a character and a prankster. Mr. Kite loved his family and absolutely adored his children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Raymond Kite; his mother, Judy Hall West; his step-father, Oscar West; one grandson, Harrison Baker; his brother, Ray Kite; and his lifelong friend, Wayne Wheat.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Lola Ivy Kite; two daughters and sons-in-law, Ginger Kite Peterson and husband Brian, Cheryl Kite Naples and husband Keith; one son and daughter-in-law, Donald Kite and wife Jamie Moise Kite; three grandchildren, Brandon McBride, Jonathan Naples, Julianne Naples; one great-granddaughter, Bethany McBride; special cousin, Harold Kite; lifelong close friend, Jack Rymer; special neighbor, Ronald Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 12, 2024, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Jacy Ivy officiating. A private burial will be held at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Hospice of Texarkana for their care and compassion during Mr. Kite’s time of need.

