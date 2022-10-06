Advertisement

John Henry Taylor age 57 of New Boston ,Texas passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at his home. Mr. Taylor was born September 27, 1965 in Matador, Texas to parents, Thomas and Lola Taylor. He was employed with Red River Army Depot for 14 years as a Forklift Operator. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time outdoors. Anytime when someone needed a helping hand, John was there. He was a Christian and is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Anthony Joseph Meyer, Jr., a brother, William “Bill” Taylor, two sisters, Linda Orr and Mary Hickman.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole Taylor of New Boston, Texas, two daughters, Victoria Travis of Hooks, Texas, Jessica Taylor of New Boston, Texas, one son, Fredrick Meyer of Hooks, Texas. John loved being “Papa” to his six grandchildren, Sophia Graham, Julian Meyer, Ja’Mari Green, Ja’liyah Green, JJ Green and Reace Graves. He is also survived by numerous siblings, nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.

