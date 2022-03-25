John Henson, Jr.

Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

John L. Henson, Jr., age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mr. Henson was born January 18, 1948, in Clarksville, Arkansas and was a veteran of the United States Navy who served in Vietnam. John was retired as a Supply Systems Analyst at Defense Logistics Agency, and he was a Baptist. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to antique shops and auctions. John was a devoted father and a loving son.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Jeannie Ray.

Survivors include his mother, Ollie Henson of Wichita, Kansas; two daughters, Angela Henson of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Kristi Baker and husband, Cody of Tatum, Texas; three grandchildren, Ryan Baker, Kayla Baker and Antonio Henson; one brother-in-law, Kenneth Ray of Eagle River, Alaska; two nephews, Kenny Ray of Wichita, Kansas and Josh Ray of Haines, Alaska; special caregiver and friend, Jo Ann Stroope; along with numerous great nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Advertisement

A memorial graveside will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

