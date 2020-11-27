Advertisement

John Joseph Oliver, Sr., age 62, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in a local hospital.

Mr. Oliver was born December 19, 1957in St. Louis, Missouri. He was employed with Lone Star Truck Group and was a Baptist.

He is preceded in death by his father, Fred Nash.

He is survived by his wife, Janie Wylde Oliver of Texarkana, Texas; mother Marie Smith of Texarkana, Texas; two sons and one daughter-in-law, John and Heather Oliver of Texarkana, Texas, Robert Oliver of Texarkana, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Tyanthony Jones of Texarkana, Texas; stepchildren, Lonnie VanHorn Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri, Laurie VanHorn of St. Louis, Missouri; one sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and Bryan Herbert of Lake Charles, Louisiana; grandchildren, Kenzie Jones, Tyanthony Jones Jr., Kayleigh Oliver, Allison Oliver, Patria VanHorn, Lonnie VanHorn III, Sabrina VanHorn, Sebastian VanHorn, Nick Meyer, Dillon Meyer; one great-granddaughter, Scarlett VanHorn; one uncle, James Coleman and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Bishop officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The family would like to send out a special thanks to Dr. Hazin and the staff of Heritage Hospice and Lone Star Truck Group.

