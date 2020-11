Advertisement

Vinson Jefferson Yeatman, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in a local hospital.

A memorial graveside will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

