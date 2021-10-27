Sandra McCorkle

Advertisement

Sandra Janelle McCorkle, 80, of Hooks, TX, passed away on October 23, 2021, after battling an unexpected illness.

Sandra was born on December 17, 1940, in Rome, GA. After graduating from Model High School in 1958, she went on to study at Berry College. In 1964, she met William Ray McCorkle, and they wed on March 11, 1966. They went on to have three children and two grandchildren.

Sandra was a passionate crafter with an excellent green thumb. Whenever she could find a minute, she enjoyed making beaded ornaments and propagating plants. We will miss her and her creativity greatly.

Sandra is predeceased by her parents, Sanford and Lanelle McDaniel; her brother Johnny McDaniel; and her daughter, Raynell McCorkle.

She is survived by her husband, Ray McCorkle; her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, Raylynn McCorkle-Warner, Christopher Warner, and Christyan-Raygynn Warner; her son and grandchildren, Raymond McCorkle, Caitlin McCorkle, Christian Aycock, and Brayden Buckingham; and her sister, Loretta “Judy” Wilson.

There will be a graveside service at the Pavilion at Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Hooks, Texas at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

