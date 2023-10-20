John McAdams

Sponsor

John Dean McAdams, age 97, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on October 18, 2023 in hospice care.

John was born on April 26, 1926, in Clay Center, Kansas to Epharim and Hulda McAdams. He loved woodworking and all things construction. No job was too small or too big. He also loved gardening, especially roses no matter where he was. He loved helping others and would go out of his way to lend a hand.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vera McAdams; his daughters, Janice Rossum and Elaine Stenulson; and his brother, Kenneth McAdams.

He is survived by his grandson, David Rossum and wife, Amanda; granddaughter, Vicki Ramos and husband, Mario; 4 great-grandsons, Scott Rossum and wife, Donna, Shayne Rossum and wife, Jessie, Andrew Rossum and wife, Makayla, and Shawn Rossum and wife, Brittaney; 9 great-greatgrandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 23, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Colorado.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

