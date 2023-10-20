Sponsor

Emogene J. Russell, age 99, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.

Mrs. Russell was born on December 17, 1923, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. She retired in 1979 as an Accounting Technician in the Contract Administration Division at Red River Army Depot, where she was recognized numerous years with outstanding performance service awards. Emogene was an active and faithful member of Beech Street First Baptist Church. She loved and treasured her church family and was always willing to lend a helping hand. She was very strong-willed and never took no for an answer. She enjoyed traveling, quilting, knitting, and sewing. Also, she enjoyed family history and researching genealogy. But most of all, Emogene cherished and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, James Russell, and one sister, Betty Salazar.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Thompson, Sr. and Darlene of New Boston, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law; Regina and Steve Haralson of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas; seven grandchildren, Doris Magsayo and husband, Kevin, Jeani Connolly, Russell Haralson, Daniel Thompson Jr. and his wife, Melinda, Mary Jean Garris and her husband, Jason, Wendi Sparks and her husband, Danny, and Misti Cole, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Dr. Eric Chaffin officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. prior to service.

Memorials may be made to Beech Street First Baptist Church, 601 Beech Street, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854; Watersprings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854; or to Telford Prison Ministries, 214 North Lindsey Street, New Boston, Texas 75570.