Maudie Bonds

Sponsor

Maudie Marie Bonds, 88 of Texarkana, AR went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Maudie was born on June 23, 1935, to William Floyd Gay and Maudie Viola Gay. She had two brothers, William Lindsey Gay and William Floyd Gay, Jr., and one sister, Ina Mae Gay.

Maudie was married to Bobby Glen Bonds for 54 years and raised four children, Cynthia Freiley, Bobby Gibson, Mickey Stockmann, and Chrystal Mayfield.

Maudie is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and husband, Bobby Bonds; two daughters, Mickey Stockmann, Chrystal Mayfield and niece, Theresa Wells.

Survivors include her children, Cynthia Freiley and Bobby Gibson; grandchildren, Jeffery and Wendy Avery, Sabrina and Marc Boucher, and Tara and David Droske; great-grandchildren, Zachary Avery, Aly Dillon, Haley Avery, John Pinnell, Colby Mahan, Claire and William Droske and great-great-granddaughter, Charlee Rose Avery, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas Blvd. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

