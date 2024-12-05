Sponsor

Jean C. Landgraf, 96, passed away on December 4, 2024.

Mrs. Landgraf was born on July 27, 1928, to Grace and William Cardwell in Fulbright, TX.

She was a member of Williams Methodist Church.

In her free time, she enjoyed reading, playing Yahtzee, traveling, and indulging in chocolate. Above all though, she enjoyed spending time surrounded by her family the most, and she will be missed deeply by each of them.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her late husbands, Herbert McGee and Floyd Landgraf, her daughter Sandy Newton, her stepson Terry Golden, and five siblings, Gordon Cardwell, John Cardwell, Joe Cardwell, Don Cardwell, and Nan Taylor.

Left to cherish her memory are her six children, Theron Wing and wife Mary, Barbara Gilley and husband Ronnie, Sue Golden, Lisa Rogers, Jim McGee and wife Melinda, and Susan Thompson and husband Darrell; her sister, Patsy Allen and husband Stanley; 15 grandchildren, Shannon, Megan, Erin, Jessica, Jennifer, Kim, Kourtney, Hailee, John, Laurin, Jackson, Jacob, Cody, Preston, and Dara; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her family at the Oaks Assisted Living; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home- Nash, TX.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M.