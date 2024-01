Sponsor

John Norman Henshaw, 94, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away January 13, 2024. John was born on January 29, 1929, in Texarkana, Texas to John and Rachael Henshaw. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church Red Springs, 1101 FM 991, Texarkana, Texas. There will be a visitation one hour prior to service time.