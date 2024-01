Sponsor

Peggy Walraven, 75, of Texarkana passed away on January 20, 2024.

She was born September 19, 1948, in Hope, Arkansas to Robert and Pauline Helton.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Derrel Walraven.

Survivors include her two sons Robert and Gary Walraven; daughter Sidney Walraven; 7 Grandchildren; 8 Great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Cremation services are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.