Mary Bowman

August 11, 1965 - January 22, 2021

Mary Ida Bowman, age 55, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, January 22, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Bowman was born August 11, 1965, in Texarkana, Texas. She was a member of Buchanan First Baptist Church. Her family was the most important thing to her, and she loved spending time with them.

Mary was preceded in death by one great-granddaughter Paislee Suggitt and her grandson-in-law, Hunter Suggitt.

Survivors include her husband of forty-two years Kenneth Bowman; two daughters, Christina Brannan and her spouse Justin Stringer and Amanda Gibson; three grandchildren, Morgan Brannan, Alayna Gibson and Gage Gibson; one great-granddaughter, Adalee Brannan and one great-granddaughter due in April, Kenlee Boney; one sister, Joyce Reardon and one niece Cheryl Hester and her very best friend, Karen Farris.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Buchanan First Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Steeger officiating.

