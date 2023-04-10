Advertisement

John P. Easterling, age 72, went to meet his heavenly father on April 7, 2023.

He was born April 14, 1950 in Hope, Arkansas. He was a member of Freedom Grace Fellowship. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Mildred Easterling and great granddaughter, Addison Grace.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Lansdell Easterling; four daughters, Brenda Chriestenson (Bobby), Belynda Dempsey (Scott), Betty Jo Stow (Darrell), Judith Glass (Josh Henderson); one sister, Frances Harley; one brother, Bobby Easterling; six grandchildren, Tiffany Crews (Jay), Levi Chriestenson, Bethany Mattson, Kamdon Glass, Ashton Glass, MaKayla Demspey; two great grandchildren, Cole and Chloe Crews and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, April 14 at Freedom Grace Fellowship Church with Ronnie Freeman officiating. Burial will be in Rondo Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Advertisement

The family will receive friends at the church Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

