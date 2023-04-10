Advertisement

Mary Ima Dorsett, age 84, of Hooks, Texas, died Friday, April 7, 2023 in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Dorsett was born December 10, 1938 in Bradley, Arkansas and was a Beautician.

She was preceded in death by her parents, L.D. and Virgie Kennedy; husband Theo Dorsett; son Frank Jones and by one brother and three sisters.

She is survived by one sister, Pat Keener of Wake Village, Texas and special friends, Cory Burkland and Sonya Amox both of Hooks, Texas.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Augustine Alaniz officiating. Burial is under direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 10-11 A.M.

