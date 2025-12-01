John Paul Brooks, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas, died Friday, November 28, 2025 in a local nursing center.

Mr. Brooks was born November 5, 1940 in Ashland, Kentucky. He was retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, worked in security at Christus St. Michael Hospital, was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Cross View Baptist Church where he was very active in the Operation Christmas Child.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank R. Brooks and Mary Brown and by one son, John Coleman Brooks.

He is survived by his wife Nancy Bayless Brooks of Texarkana, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Toni Brooks of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Bill Brown of Richmond, Kentucky; one sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Dick Williams of West Liberty, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Brandon Paul Brooks and wife Megan and Victoria Brooks Owens and husband Shawn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 4, 2025 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Entombment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9-10 prior to the service.