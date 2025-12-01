Sponsor

Nancy Lee Huddleston, age 86, of Nash, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025. She was born on February 28, 1940, in Galveston, Texas, to Alice and Otto Lineman.

Nancy devoted her life to caring for others, spending her career as a registered nurse whose compassion and skill touched countless patients and family members. Her nurturing spirit, unwavering kindness, and strong sense of duty defined her both in her work and in her home.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul Huddleston.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Brian Brown, and his wife, Carolyn; her daughter, Denise Webb, and her husband, Justin; her grandchildren, Kevin Brown and his wife, Morgan, Kendall Brown and her fiancé, Daniel, Cutter Webb and his wife, Lexi, Chase Webb and his wife, Makenna, and their son, Kye; her sister, Van Roberson; her granddaughter, Amanda Endsley; and a host of other relatives and loved ones who will forever hold her in their hearts.

Nancy will be remembered for her steadfast dedication to her family and the lasting impact she made through a lifetime of service to others. Her legacy of love and care will continue to inspire all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the LE Education Foundation.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, December 1, 2025, from 3-5 pm under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.