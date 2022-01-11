John R. Browning

Advertisement

John Reginald Browning, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Browning was born March 9, 1934, in Texarkana, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was the retired general manager of Robbins Toyota and a Christian. He was a graduate of Texas High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from North Texas State University. John can best be described as a gentleman in the full definition, who was also very stoic. His word was his bond. He enjoyed the outdoors especially spending time duck hunting and fishing with family and friends. He also took great pride and pleasure in keeping his yard manicured. He loved to tinker with different projects around the house. One thing he really enjoyed in his spare time was wood working. The most important thing in John’s life was creating memories with his family. He is preceded in death by wife Virginia Browning, one son, Chuck Browning

He is survived by one daughter, Kathy Bearden of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Nikki Adcock and her husband, Luke, of Doddridge, Arkansas; Seth Bearden of Texarkana, Arkansas; Rachael Browning of San Antonio, Texas; four great grandchildren Preston Adcock, Avery Adcock, Kate Page and her husband Ty and Drevianna Thomas; one great-great grandchild, Gracelynn Page and a host of friends, nephews, nieces, cousin and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 14, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. George Goynes, Jr. officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas, 75503.

