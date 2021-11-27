John Rabideau

Advertisement

John Wallace Rabideau, age 58, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mr. Rabideau was born October 11, 1963, in Ajo, Arizona. He formerly worked for NRS and Hawkins & Associates as a computer draftsman. John loved to fish and was crazy about his granddaughter. He was so proud of his son and together they shared a love for sports, especially the Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Lighthouse Assembly of God Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Juanita Rabideau.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Johnathan and Chrissy Rabideau of Texarkana; one granddaughter, Ayla Rabideau; one sister, Nanette Rabideau of Texarkana; one aunt and uncle, Nancy and Barry Melniker; along with numerous cousins, relatives and close friends.

A memorial service is pending at this time.

