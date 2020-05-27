Rita Charlson Durham

Advertisement

Rita Delores Breon Charlson Durham passed away Sunday May 24, 2020, in Ashdown, Arkansas from natural causes at 94 years old. Born in Iowa, Nov. 1, 1925, Rita is best remembered for her love of children, vivid imagination, stylish colorful clothes and unforgettable personality.

She was proud to be a farm wife in Gilbert, IA, married to Jennings Charlson for 43 years. Her happiest moments were cooking a huge family-style meal for a home gathering. Feeding a hungry corn shelling crew in the early farm days comes to mind. Or surprise treats for her son’s elementary school class, like birthday cupcakes. Favorite recipes included Norwegian Kumla, homemade noodles and sugar cookies.

Family was most important to Rita. She stayed involved with her two sons Richard and Mickey over the years, and thoroughly enjoyed sharing with her grandkids Brandi, Bryan and Sabrina, especially as creative children. After Jennings died, Rita married Jim Durham from Washington State, companions for the next 14 years.

In her final chapter, visits with great grandson Brett sparked delight; a full life ending in moments of happiness. Over 9 decades of experiences, spanning four generations.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home, Texarkana. Her cremated remains will be interred in her home state of Iowa.