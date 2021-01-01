Advertisement

John Thomas Johnson age 50 of Hooks, Texas passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his residence. Mr. Johnson was born September 1, 1970 in Naples, Texas. He was a Cook at Sonic and is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Johnson.

He is survived by his father, Walter Johnson, Sr of Redwater, Texas, three brothers, Walter Johnson, Jr of Hooks, Texas, Sean Johnson of Houston, Texas, Matthew Quick of Texarkana, Texas, one sister, Tami Richards of Redwater, Texas, two aunts, Joann Bayless and husband Mike of Maud, Texas, Gloria Palmore of Hooks, Texas, two uncles, Doyle and wife Julie Chisum of Maud, Texas, Larry and wife Holly Chisum of New Boston, Texas, Texas, numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Texas.

Advertisement

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of John Thomas Johnson, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.