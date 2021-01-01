Paul Crowe

Advertisement

Paul William Crowe passed away peacefully at his home on December 30, 2020. He was born April 24, 1935, in Bogalusa, Louisiana. He spent his youth in Springhill, Louisiana where he was the quarterback for the state champion Lumberjacks in 1952 and then went on to play football and graduate from Louisiana Tech. Paul was retired from International Paper Company and Paper Chemical Company, a longtime volunteer of the Friendship Center and a member of Fishermen Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, Texarkana.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hezzie W. Crowe, his mother, Mavis Crowe of Springhill, Louisiana and sister, Larry Lane Gentry.

Paul was a wonderful, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Paul was an avid LSU fan and loved hunting, fishing, traveling, beach vacations with his family and growing his prized tomatoes.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kaye Crowe and five children, Steve Crowe (Debi) of Plano, Texas, Scott Crowe (Sally) of Plano, Texas, Paula Cook (Bill) of Texarkana, Kim Baggett (Randall) of Hooks, Texas and Craig Peters (Amy) of Frisco, Texas. He has ten beloved grandchildren, Kaylie Owens (David), Kristen Griffin, Cate Crowe, Caleb Crowe, Jackson Peters, Abby Baggett, Eli Baggett, Hadley Peters, Channing Peters and Bennett Peters and two great-grandchildren, Landon Owens and Ava Owens and nieces Kasey Rieger (Tino) and Kristy Evans (Mike) of Bossier City, Louisiana.

The family will have a private graveside service officiated by Dr. Richard “Ricky” Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you honor Paul through donations to Watersprings Ranch, 7707 Sanderson Lane, Texarkana, AR 71854 and Mission Texarkana, 620 W. 4th, Texarkana, TX 75501.