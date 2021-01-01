Advertisement

Myrl E. Wood went to her heavenly home Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was born September 15, 1928, in Port Lavaca, Texas to Samuel and Nora Hall. She was retired from Red River Army Depot’s personnel department after having worked there 20 years. She was a member of Eylau United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Wood was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, C.W. Wood and daughter, Marsha Lee Hughs, 5 sisters and 4 brothers and a special friend, Slaten McLelland.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Larry and Debbie Wood of Hooks, Texas; two granddaughters, Kristy Morgan of Dallas, Texas, and Jennifer Hughs of New York City; one great-grandson, Ian Morgan; step-grandchildren, Chris Price and Mandy Allen, and special friends, Betty and Roy Rodgers, Christy Niven and Tony McLelland.

Advertisement

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Dr. Randy Hawkins officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Those who wish to pay their respects may sign the online guestbook or come by the funeral home from 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 1st.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westside Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 21, New Boston, Texas 75570.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Myrl Wood, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.