David Thomas Gray

David “Cowboy” Thomas Gray, age 51, of Texarkana, Texas passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, in Henderson, TX. He was born on April 10, 1972, in Mena, AR to Oliver and Linda Gray.

David graduated from Liberty-Eylau High School in 1991. He spent much of his adult life working as a laborer but would probably tell you his favorite job was working with J & J livestock, where he was employed for several years in his youth. You rarely seen him without his cowboy hat and boots, as a young adult, her could be found closing down the Pines after a night of burning up the dance floor or on the back of a bull, eager for an 8-second ride. He never missed the opportunity to pester the mess out of folks, most notably, playing practical jokes on unsuspecting friends, family, and co-workers. He enjoyed having fun and would do almost anything for a laugh. His loud and boisterous entrances always made his presence known and his pronunciation of chicken “Pasketti” never failed to put a smile on your face. He lived an unorthodox life with his share of struggles, but no one can deny that he was unapologetically himself.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Woodrow and Verna Gray and Elmer and Daisy McBride.

He is survived by his parents Oliver and Linda Gray, his son, Michael Gray; grandchildren Dawson and Oliver Gray; sister, Susan Gray O’Rand; nieces, Olivia and Addie O’Rand and numerous other friends and loved ones.

The funeral service for David will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas. The family will be accepting friends for a visitation on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

