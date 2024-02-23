Sponsor

John Wayne Jacobs, 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on February 17, 2024, at his home in Wake Village, Texas, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, kindness, and a life rich in accomplishments and relationships.

John Wayne Jacobs was born to Essie and Andrew Jacobs on February 26, 1945, in Texarkana, Texas. He was the eighth child of nine children. A proud graduate of Macedonia High School in 1966, John furthered his education by attending Texarkana College where he earned certification as a journeyman. His career was marked by dedication and excellence; he worked as a millwright operator for Globe Union also known as Johnson Control for 23 years and at International Paper Mill of Domino until retirement in 2012.

In 1967, John married Maggie Williams, and together they built a family filled with love and laughter. Their union was blessed with two children, Tyrance and Tara who in turn gave John the joy of being a grandfather to Cedricka’, Jazzmin, Jordan, Jacoby, and Taylor. John’s role as a family man was one he cherished above all others.

John loved his Savior, the Lord Jesus, with all his heart. He began and ended his day studying God’s word. John was member of Bethel Seventh Day Adventist Church. He looked forward to attending weekly Wednesday night prayer meetings and fellowshipping with members each Sabbath. John’s life was rich with hobbies. He was an auto enthusiast, often found repairing relatives and friends’ vehicles, attending Nascar races with his son-in-law and watching on live races with his favorite snack, popcorn. John’s intellectual curiosity was satisfied through his love of reading, trivia challenges, and crossword puzzles.

Predeceased by his parents, eight siblings, son Tyrance Wayne Jacobs, and granddaughter Cedricka Antoinette Jackson, John’s memory is honored and kept alive by his wife, Maggie, daughter Tara and son in law Cedric Jackson of Texarkana, one daughter in-law Regina Jacobs of Texarkana, Texas, four grandchildren: Jazzmin Jackson of Everman, Texas, Jordan Jacobs of Houston, Texas, Jacoby Jackson of Starkville, Mississippi, and Taylor Jacobs of Everman, Texas, and a close-knit family of nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

John’s wisdom, joy, and warmth he brought to life will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His was a life well-lived and a legacy that will continue to inspire.

Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM Bethel Seventh-Day Adventist Church 489 South Kings Hwy Texarkana, Texas. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.