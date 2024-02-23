Sponsor

Johnny Williams was born in Douglassville, Texas on September 1, 1965. He is the son of Roxie A. Williams and the late B.A. Williams, Sr. He united with St. John Missionary Baptist Church at an early age under the leadership of Rev. F.L. Laster and remained a member until his health failed. Johnny also attended Pearl of Great Price.

He attended school at Linden – Kildare High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1983. He loved being around family, outdoors, and being with his grandchildren.

Johnny Williams nicknames included Blue Boy, Demon Dog, D.D. Ray that he left behind as a legend. His favorite sayings were “ I’m known NATION wide or I’m meaner than a junk yard dog.” He had many names and wore many different hats.

He is preceded in death by his father, B.A. Williams Sr. and nephew, Jakeylon Burnett.

He is survived by his Mother: Roxie A. Williams; Three Daughters: Shaunterica Steger, Destiny (Leonard) Willis, and Aaliyah Steger; One Sister: Cheryl Williams; Two Brothers: Bernice (Thelma) Richardson, Christopher (Helen) Williams Sr.; Six Grandchildren: Zaylee, Kamorian, Kaleigh, CJ, Kamdyn, and Kamryn; Special Friend: Shemika Kirk; Best Friends: Kenneth Ray Davis, Terrace Bell and Charles McGraw; Very Special Cousin: Sandra Robles; Two Aunts: Maurine Dickerson and Elaine Richardson; Two Uncles: Dan Richardson Jr. and Wayverne Richardson. A host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, February 23, 2024 at Jones Stuart Mortuary from 3:00-5:00 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, Arkansas. Graveside Service Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 1:30 PM St. John Cemetery, Douglasville, Texas under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.