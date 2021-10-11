Advertisement

John Wayne Norwood, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas, died Thursday, October 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Mr. Norwood was born April 13, 1950 in Texarkana, Arkansas and was a lifetime resident of Texarkana. He was a retired car dealer who worked for Pete Mankins and Classic Auto Park during his career. John had a goofy and hilarious sense of humor and could always put a smile on your face. He enjoyed shooting his guns and riding his Harley across the country. But, the most important part of his life was spending time with his family and creating memories with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. John lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Audrey Norwood of Texarkana, Texas; his children, Belinda Jeans and her husband Randy of Texarkana, Arkansas; John Norwood and his wife Melissa of Lucas, Texas; Melissa Warren and her husband Eric of Texarkana, Texas; Kristen Norwood and her husband Aaron Champene of St. Louis, Missouri; one brother and sister-in-law, Philip and Dena Norwood of Westville, Oklahoma; one sister and brother-in-law, Carol and L. W. Powell of Jefferson, Texas; twelve grandchildren; three great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of John’s life will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with family and friends officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday afternoon from 4:00 to 6:00 P. M.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or to Heritage Hospice 4605 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, Texas 75503.

