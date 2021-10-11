Advertisement

Polly McDowell of Texarkana, Tx passed away at her home on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Mrs. McDowell was born December 29, 1932 in Little Rock, AR. She found her greatest joy spending time with family, friends, traveling, and shopping. Until her stroke, she had been an active member in AA for many years. Once you made it into her inner circle you had a friend for life.

She was preceded in death by her husband George ‘Mac’ McDowell Sr; infant daughter, Sherri Lou; and two sons, George Jr. and Stephen.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Cheever and Laurie Stone both of Texarkana; eleven grandchildren, Wendy Cheever, Trevin Stone McDowell and Taylin Stone, Leanne Sinsko, Gina Fortner, Trey, Polly, and Dylan McDowell, Stephen Jr., Dusty, and Amanda McDowell; special friends, Chris Meeker and Mary Kunert.

Advertisement

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dierksen Hospice for the care provided, especially to Mable Kelly for the exceptional personal care and friendship she shared with Polly.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 3:00 PM.

