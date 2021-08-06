Advertisement

Our beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather known to us all as Dad-dad, Johnnie B. Sipes, a long time resident of Hooks, TX passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in Allen, TX. He was born on Dec 17, 1931 in Columbus, AR. He was devoted to his wife of 62 years, Cornelia Garrison Sipes who preceded him in death several years ago. His parents, John Marion Sipes and Lida Faye Mouser Sipes were also residents of the Hooks area for many years.

He is survived by his daughters, Pattie Clayton of Allen, TX and Linda and Howard Smith of Monroe, GA; his sister, Dorothy Lockman of Avery, TX and sister-in-law, Susie Sipes of Hooks, TX; his brother-in-law, Hank Garrison and wife Helen of Seguin, TX; his grandchildren include Matt and Holli Smith, Hank and Hannah Kate of Monroe, GA, Laura and Matthew Daniel, John, Audrey and Lilli Anne of Short Mountain, TN, Blake and Lisa Bellman, Corgan and Ava of Frisco, TX, Shannon and Michael Houk and Eli of Monroe, GA, Brent and Christy Bellman, Addy and William of McKinney TX.

Johnnie worked at Red River Army Depot for 35 years as one of the pioneers of computer programming in the 1960’s and retired at age 55. In retirement, he enjoyed his river retreat at Camp Albert Pike, AR, and later at the lake house at Lake Cypress Springs, TX. He and Cornelia lived in Georgia for 10 years and then moved back to Allen where they resided for the rest of their lives. He loved his family with all his heart. The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life.

Due to concerns about Covid, the funeral and viewing will be immediate family only. He will be laid to rest at Chapelwood Cemetery next to his sweetheart Cornelia. His grandson Matt Smith will be officiating.

Johnnie always closed each family blessing with these words, “Dear Heavenly Father, thank you for this day and for all your many blessings. Lead us and guide us and forgive us where we’ve failed you.” Those would be his last words to all of us. We love you Daddy.