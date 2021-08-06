LaSonya Burns

Advertisement

LaSonya LeeAnn Burns, age 48, went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus, her Savior, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home in Nash, Texas.

LaSonya was born on June 20, 1973, to Forrest Loyd Westbrook and Donna Westbrook of Fouke, AR. She was a 1991 graduate of Fouke High School, attended Bible Training in Pennsylvania preparing to do missionary work. She received her Medication Technician Certification while living in New Boston, Texas, and worked in local nursing homes until she became disabled due to health issues.



LaSonya is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Jestin Burns of Fouke, AR and Alexis Hope Burns of New Boston, TX.; one sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Jackie Allen of Emmet, AR; one brother and sister-in-law Cody and Natasha Westbrook of Fouke, AR., one nephew Logan Graham of Emmet, AR. and one niece Greenlee Westbrook of Fouke, AR., and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and Friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, August 6, 2021, at Springhill Baptist Church in Fouke, AR. with Pastor Curtis Bobo officiating.

The family will be at the home of Cody and Natasha Westbrook and will visit with family and friends at the conclusion of the memorial service on Friday.