Johnnie Helen Matthews, age 90 of New Boston, Texas passed away in her home on Thursday, February 1, 2024. Mrs. Matthews was born August 6, 1933 in New Boston, Texas to Dennis and Nellie Mae Jackson. She was a retired educator with New Boston ISD, member of Polly Chapel Baptist Church, Bowie County Teachers Association and is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bryant ‘Matt’ Matthews, a daughter, Lisa Rochelle Spears, a brother, Curtis Alvin Jackson and a grandson Kenneth Bernard Spears, Jr. and a son in law, Donnie Kendrick.

She is survived by her daughters, Ethel Renee Chopp of New Boston, Texas, Karen Denise Forte and husband Kevin of New Boston, Texas, grandchildren, Bryant Keith Roberts and Kiaundra Nichelle Walker (George Sr.) of New Boston, Texas, Denisha LaDawn Forte of Bedford, Texas, great grandchildren, KyErica Rochelle Wade, George Damien Walker, Jr. (D.J.), T.J. Roberts and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 10, 2024 in the First Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas sanctuary with Rev. Soloman C. Phifer officiating. Interment will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, Nash, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, February 9, 2024 at Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston.