Sponsor

Inez Anderson Rowe, age 85 of Hooks, Texas passed away Thursday, February 1, 2024 in a local facility. Ms. Rowe was born November 25, 1938 to Andy and Velma Anderson. She was a homemaker and member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert ‘Rusty’ Rowe, a brother, Alvis Anderson and a sister, Helen Hudnall.

She is survived by a son, Greg and wife Cathrine Rowe of Hooks, Texas, daughters Linda and husband Greg Prewitt of Hooks, Texas, Sandra Browning and significant other Tracy Floyd of Hooks, Texas, Ruth Nelson of Tucumcari, New Mexican, 7 grandchildren, Tabitha White, Robbin Delgado, Kristopher Prewitt, Miranda Prewitt, Charlie Browning, Courtney Browning, Scott Nelson, 3 great grandchildren, Juanelo Delgado, Sofie Delgado, Benton Browning, a sister, Christine Kline, and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Monday, February 5, 2024 in the Bates Rolf Chapel, New Boston. Interment will be in Myrtle Springs Cemetery, Hooks, Texas under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.