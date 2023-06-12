Johnnie Helen Wilson, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, June 10, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Wilson was born February 18, 1944 in New Boston, Texas. She was formerly employed with the Housing Authority in New Boston, Texas, Travis Megason’s Office and the Cotton Belt Railroad. She was a member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Virginia Green.

She is survived by one son, Rusty Wilson of Texarkana, Texas; one sister, Margaret Aaron of Texarkana, Texas and by one niece, Ashley Aaron of Waldo, Arkansas.

Graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Doug Hovarter officiating. Burial is under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-8

