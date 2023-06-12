Cathryne McKenzie

Mrs. Cathryne Ray McKenzie, age 82, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Mrs. McKenzie was born October 27, 1940, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and had lived most of her life in Texarkana. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Texarkana, Texas, and was a retired medical transcriber. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie McKenzie; her parents, Charles and Emma Clark Perkins; five sisters, Emma Birdwell, Jo Thacker, Joyce Linex, Francis Partridge, and Dottie Breton; and one brother, Buck Perkins.

Survivors include one son and daughter-law, Billy and Amy Powell of Texarkana, Arkansas; two grandchildren, William Lane Powell (Camille) of Wake Village, Texas, and Rachel Elizabeth Edwards (Curtis) of Houston, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Edwards and Fisher Edwards, one brother, Butch Perkins of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 Tuesday at Union Hill Cemetery, Marietta, Texas, with Rev. James Hensley officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 PM until 7 PM Monday.

