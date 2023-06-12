Mary Louise Coen was born May 23, 1932 in Long Pine, Nebraska. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Hardy United Methodist Church. She was dearly loved by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul S. Coen of 64 years; and granddaughter, Bobbi Nightingale.

Survivors include Priscilla and tom nightingale of Sidney, Nebraska; Faith and Bob Vogeltanz of Texarkana, Arkansas; Paula Gignac of Virginia; Brian and Sandi Coen of Pennsylvania; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren. All so precious and loved.

A memorial service will be held in the Sandhills of Nebraska at a later date.

