Johnny Edward Smith, age 63, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in a local hospital.

He was born on December 22, 1961, in Naples, Texas. He retired from Red River Army Depot and the United States Air Force, where he dedicated so much of his life to serving others. He served his country proudly for thirty-one years, a commitment that reflected his strength, courage, and love for his country. One of his greatest honors was completing a tour of duty in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, where he continued to give his all with the same unwavering devotion he showed in every part of his life. He loved to joke and always tried to bring a smile to your face, doing whatever he could to make your day a little brighter. He would spend hours in his shop working on his vehicles, a place where he felt truly at home. He loved sharing that passion and all the knowledge he’d gathered over the years with his son, Joseph, creating some of their most cherished moments together. Another hobby he truly loved was spending time with his horses. In his younger years, Johnny enjoyed horseback riding and caring for these beautiful animals, finding peace and happiness in every moment he spent with them. A Bible verse that beautifully reflects the life of Johnny Smith is Acts 11:24, which says that Barnabas “was a good man, full of the Holy Spirit and strong in faith.” This verse perfectly captures the way Johnny lived his life. Johnny lived his life with goodness in his heart, a deep faith that guided him, and a spirit that touched everyone around him. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelby Lynn Smith, and his infant child, Jessie Ocie Ricky Lake Smith.

He is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Sondra Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas, and two sons and one daughter-in-law, Joseph Edward Dwight Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas; Cullen and Hailey Alexander of Fouke, Arkansas, his father and mother, Leo and Irene Smith of Hooks, Texas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Arnold and Brenda Smith of Hooks, Texas; Greg and Dixie Smith of DeKalb, Texas; and his twin sisters, and brothers-in-law, Carla and Juan Reyes of Mount Holly, Arkansas, and Darla Crawford of Hooks, Texas, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Shaun and Stephanie Sexton of Fouke, Arkansas; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, who held a special love and place in his heart.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, December 12, 2025, at Shiloh Baptist Church, with Rev. Don Peek officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery with military honors.

The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home in Arkansas on Thursday, December 11th, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M.

The family will gather following the service at 2518 Miller county 70, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.