Johnny Lee Branson

U.S. Veteran

New Boston-

Johnny L. Branson 88, went to be with the Lord Wednesday May 10, 2023 peacefully surrounded by family. Born August 9, 1934 in Redwater, TX to Jim & Marie Branson. He is preceded in death by his parents, step-father Duffy Bradford, two brothers Bill (Norma) of Paducah, TX, Harold (Mary) of Redlick, one sister Mattie Davis (John) of Texarkana.

Left to remember him with love and adoration, his wife Myra Brewer Branson, son Kelley (Cindy), two grandsons John Fox Branson (Krysten Haynes), & Aaron Branson. Five great-grandchildren Kyler, Kynleigh, Kennedy, Sebastian, & Marina. Numerous nieces, nephews & extended family as well as so many longtime friends and colleagues.

Growing up in Hooks, TX, motorcycles, and dirt track racing were his favorite past times. Graduate of Hooks High School in 1951, he was drafted into the Army in 1957 and was stationed at Ft. Chaffee in Ft. Smith, Ark. He served in the National Guard, Army Reserve and in the New Boston Volunteer Fire Department. Mason for 60 years, Master Plumber (M4530) & owner of Branson Plumbing for 60 years. He served on the New Boston City Council for 20 years & Mayor of New Boston for 24 years.

Johnny gave his life to the Lord at an early age at First Baptist Church Hooks, TX. In 1960 he along with his family joined First Baptist Church New Boston. He served as a deacon and chairman of the bus committee. Johnny drove the bus for the church many years carrying the members, young and old, many, many miles. Even while working in a very busy business, Johnny always had time for his family. He coached baseball teams, took the grandson’s everywhere, & guided and directed them. But most of all his love for his family was beyond measure.

Community service was always at the heart of everything Johnny did. One of his greatest accomplishments was the creation of the new water treatment plants, which Riverbend just named in his honor. Other things important to Johnny were infrastructure, wet utilities, keeping taxes low for the citizens of New Boston, & serving the community and surrounding area to the best of his ability.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M., Monday, May 15, 2023 at the First Baptist Church, New Boston, Texas with Drs. Ken Cox and Patrick Hunter officiating. Private Interment will follow in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M., Sunday, May 14, 2023 at the church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 506 South McCoy Blvd, New Boston, Texas 75570 or a charity of your choice.

