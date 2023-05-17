Advertisement

Pamela (Pam) Denise Smith, age 68, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her residence.

Mrs. Smith was born June 2, 1954, in Atlanta, Texas to Gerald and Madgie (Wilson) Stovall. She worked for MHMR, now Community Healthcore, for over 30 years where she was a mental health technician. Pam loved time with her grandchildren and never missed a ballgame. She couldn’t wait for the phone call to get to babysit her first great-grandchild. Christmas time was her favorite and she cherished moments with all her family during this season. She loved to cook for them, especially her chicken and dumplings.

Pam enjoyed playing bingo and going to the boats where she loved the slot machines. She was an avid Cowboys fan and was of the Christian faith. She collected gnomes and was so proud of her new home. Her husband, Kenneth, of 28 years, was her rock, and they were inseparable.

Pam was a loving and devoted wife, mom, Naw Naw, sister, and daughter and will be missed by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald “Papaw” Stovall.

Survivors include her mother, Madgie Stovall Zimmer of Texarkana; her husband, Kenneth Smith of Texarkana; one daughter and son-in-law, Randi and Sam Snyder of Texarkana; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Yvonne Slider of New Boston, Texas; three grandchildren, Aaron Snyder and fiancé Maddie Edzards, Chealsea Slider and fiancé Lee Angel, and Hanna Snyder; one great-grandson, Graham Snyder; two sisters, Karen Taylor and husband Johnny of Gilmer, Texas, Gina Tavarez and husband Frank of Texarkana; two brothers, Wade Stovall and wife Rhonda of Texarkana and Tracy Stovall and wife Cheryl of Lake Charles, Louisiana; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Monday, May 15, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Josh Yount officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

